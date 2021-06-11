Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €152.42

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €152.42 ($179.31).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €133.55 ($157.12) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €140.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

