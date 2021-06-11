Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $47.33

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 549,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,116. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -364.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

