Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of SNN opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.75.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
