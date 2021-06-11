Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $311.55

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.22. 900,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.53.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.