Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $17.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,879 shares of company stock worth $1,371,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

