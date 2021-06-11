Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,847 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

