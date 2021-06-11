Brokers Set Expectations for Accolade, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

ACCD stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -18.56. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

