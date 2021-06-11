BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.44.

DOO stock opened at C$90.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.08. BRP has a one year low of C$47.00 and a one year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.4471914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

