BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BRT opened at $17.75 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $312.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

