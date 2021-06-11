Bryant R. Riley Acquires 13,316 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

