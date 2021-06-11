Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,630. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $5,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

