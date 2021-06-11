BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.28. Etsy has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

