Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

