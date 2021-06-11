Burleson & Company LLC Invests $175,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

