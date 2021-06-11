Burleson & Company LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Biogen by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.34.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $414.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.