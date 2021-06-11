Burleson & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,892,163 shares of company stock worth $474,333,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

