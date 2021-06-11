Burleson & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 155 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $243.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.29 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

