Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.49

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

