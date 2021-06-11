Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.55. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.10. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $261.44 and a 52-week high of $392.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

