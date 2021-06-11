Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter.

KYN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,558. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

