Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 539,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. 16,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,848. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

