Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 254.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. 23,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,794. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79.

