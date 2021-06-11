CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $488.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

