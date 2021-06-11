Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.