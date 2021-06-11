Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Raymond James has a “NA” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

CFW stock opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.