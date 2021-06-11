Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 34,572 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 135.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,656 shares of company stock worth $31,905,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

