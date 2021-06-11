Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

