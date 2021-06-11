Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital Southwest worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

