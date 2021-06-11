Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $91.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,675. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

