Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,199 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of BJK opened at $55.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30.

