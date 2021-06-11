Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.