Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.70.

CPB opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

