Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.70.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

