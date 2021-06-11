Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.70.
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.