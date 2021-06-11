Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

