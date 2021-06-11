Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $76.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

