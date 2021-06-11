Canaccord Genuity Raises WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. TD Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.79.

Shares of WELL opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -130.67.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

