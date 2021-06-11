Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter Sells 3,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,075,851.35.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$45.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

