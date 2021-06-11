Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,683. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

