Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.76

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.76 and last traded at C$35.70, with a volume of 77665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.61.

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.85.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.