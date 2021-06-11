Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock opened at C$26.91 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$10.16 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.