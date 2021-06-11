CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of CWXZF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

