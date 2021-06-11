Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.