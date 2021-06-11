Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.67

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,342 shares of company stock valued at $197,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $240,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

