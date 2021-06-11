carVertical (CV) Market Cap Tops $5.12 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $115,790.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00818166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045286 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

