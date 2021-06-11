Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

