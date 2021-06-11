Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $205.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.