Caspian One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,229.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $12,229.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

