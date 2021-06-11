Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $66.35

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $71.02. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 7,812 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

