Castlight Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,953% compared to the average daily volume of 363 call options.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,600,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,193 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 588,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.98 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

