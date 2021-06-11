Castweet Price Tops $0.13 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $228,890.63 and approximately $20,274.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

